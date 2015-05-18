Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 18 Innelec Multimedia SA :
* FY revenue 114.5 million euros ($130.0 million) versus 125.7 million euros year ago
* Q4 revenue 19.7 million euros versus 20.3 million euros previous year
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order