May 18 Eurocommercial Properties Nv
* Agrees Italian retail acquisitions and launches
accelerated equity offering
* Will acquire a 50 pct share of the Milan region centre's
gallery, together with an adjoining retail park, for a total
price of 135 million euros ($153.31 million)
* Intends to raise in the region of 170 million euros by
launching a non-pre-emptive accelerated equity raising of up to
4,330,000 new depositary receipts
* Purchase is expected to be finalised by the end of 2015
* Net proceeds of the offering will be used, together with
current debt facilities, to finance Italian acquisitions
($1 = 0.8806 euros)
