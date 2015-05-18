May 18 Eurocommercial Properties Nv

* Agrees Italian retail acquisitions and launches accelerated equity offering

* Will acquire a 50 pct share of the Milan region centre's gallery, together with an adjoining retail park, for a total price of 135 million euros ($153.31 million)

* Intends to raise in the region of 170 million euros by launching a non-pre-emptive accelerated equity raising of up to 4,330,000 new depositary receipts

* Purchase is expected to be finalised by the end of 2015

* Purchase is expected to be finalised by the end of 2015

* Net proceeds of the offering will be used, together with current debt facilities, to finance Italian acquisitions