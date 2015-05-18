Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
May 18 Mauna Kea Technologies SA :
* Announces CE mark for use of Cellvizio in minimally invasive surgery
Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.