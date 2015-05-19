UPDATE 1-Taiwan's Fubon to sell out of Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd
* Fubon stocks down 0.6 pct, behind Taiwan's broader market (Recasts, adds comments, details on planned sale)
May 19 Catella AB :
* Establishes Link Prop Investment AB
* Launches, following a capital raising of about 150 million Swedish crowns ($18.21 million), real estate company Link Prop Investment AB
* After completing acquisition, intention is to list Link Prop Investment on First North at Nasdaq Stockholm
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.2381 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fubon stocks down 0.6 pct, behind Taiwan's broader market (Recasts, adds comments, details on planned sale)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'BBB-' to Heartland Bank Limited's (HBL, BBB/Stable) AUD20 million floating-rate subordinated notes. The notes are unsecured obligations of HBL and mature on 7 April 2027. Early redemption at the option of HBL is possible on the first interest payment date falling five years after issuance, or any interest payment date thereafter, subject to written approval by the Re