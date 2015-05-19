May 19 Viborg Haandbold Klub A/S (Viborg HK) :

* Says accepting offer from New Beginning Viborg HK ApS means outlook change

* Says if offer is accepted loss is seen at 7.9 million Danish crowns ($1.20 million) to 8.9 million crowns

* Says previously loss was seen at 5 million crowns to 8 million crowns

* Says main reason for outlook change is that offer price for fixed assets is below book value

