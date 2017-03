May 19 Falkland Oil And Gas Ltd

* Additional activity will add approximately 10-15 days

* Zone of suspected elevated formation pressure was penetrated at base of current 12 ¼" hole section and oil shows were also encountered in this interval

* Operator has decided to run an additional casing string before drilling ahead through main reservoir target to total depth

* Final results are now expected in early june