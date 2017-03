May 19 Shell

* Announces receipt of binding offer from dcc energy to acquire its butagaz lpg business in france

* Dcc energy has been granted exclusivity while shell consults with staff councils of both butagaz and shell france

* Expected to complete in 2015

* Has received a binding offer of eur 464m million ($529 million) from dcc energy for its butagaz liquefied petroleum gas (lpg) business in france.

* Transaction is also subject to obtaining regulatory approvals following these consultations