May 19 Moberg Pharma AB :

* Moberg Pharma's partner launches Kerasal Nail in China

* Sees Moberg Pharma's distribution agreement with Menarini Group - a top 40 global pharmaceutical company - includes Italy, China and eight countries in Southeast Asia

* Preparations are ongoing in other markets in region

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)