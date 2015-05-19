BRIEF-Da An Gene Co., Ltd. of Sun Yat-sen University unit to set up capital management JV
March 31 Da An Gene Co., Ltd. of Sun Yat-sen University:
May 19 Moberg Pharma AB :
* Moberg Pharma's partner launches Kerasal Nail in China
* Sees Moberg Pharma's distribution agreement with Menarini Group - a top 40 global pharmaceutical company - includes Italy, China and eight countries in Southeast Asia
* Preparations are ongoing in other markets in region
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Da An Gene Co., Ltd. of Sun Yat-sen University:
March 31 Da An Gene Co., Ltd. of Sun Yat-sen University: