May 19 Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc

* Sale reduces Simon Nixon's stake in Moneysupermarket.com to approximately 12.8 pct

* Nixon remains on board as a non-executive director

* Allowed Simon Nixon to nominate for appointment a non-executive director to board

* While Nixon has never taken up this right, right will now fall away

* Notes sale by Simon Nixon of 20 million shares, representing approximately 3.7 pct of issued share capital of company