May 19 Amper SA :

* Says receives statement of intent from US Fore Research to participate in a capital increase of the company for a maximum of 3 million euros ($3.6 million)

* Says has no formal agreement with the US fund, which owns significant part of Amper's debt Source text for Eikon:

