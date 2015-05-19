Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 19 Amper SA :
* Says receives statement of intent from US Fore Research to participate in a capital increase of the company for a maximum of 3 million euros ($3.6 million)
* Says has no formal agreement with the US fund, which owns significant part of Amper's debt Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order