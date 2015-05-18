May 18 Mobistar Sa

* Welcomes favourably decision of Brussels court of appeal rejecting arguments of Nethys/Tecteo, Brutélé and Numericable

* Decision of brussels court of appeal ends legal proceedings against regulation of cable networks

* Decision permits Mobistar to continue to prepare launch of its tv and internet services on cable networks