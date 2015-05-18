Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
May 18 Curasan AG :
* Resolves cash capital increase under exclusion of subscription rights in the amount of up to about 10 pct of share capital
* To increase share capital by up to 729,746 euros ($827,824) to up to 9,436,042 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: