May 18 Jensen Group NV :

* Revenue during Q1 was 74.1 million euros ($84.1 million), 34.2 pct higher compared to the same period in 2014

* Expects first half-year revenue to be higher than that of last year

* Expects H1 profitability to be in line with first half year of 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1S1MWVG

