UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 18 Jensen Group NV :
* Revenue during Q1 was 74.1 million euros ($84.1 million), 34.2 pct higher compared to the same period in 2014
* Expects first half-year revenue to be higher than that of last year
* Expects H1 profitability to be in line with first half year of 2014
Source text: bit.ly/1S1MWVG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8812 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.