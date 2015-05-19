UPDATE 1-'People on rooftops' as Australians flee rising floodwaters
* 20,000 people told to evacuate (Updates latest on flooding, evacuations, fresh quotes)
May 19 Meyer Burger Technology AG :
* Receives contract to supply MAiA 2.1 systems to an existing customer in Asia
* Contract value is over 38 million Swiss francs ($41.03 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9261 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 20,000 people told to evacuate (Updates latest on flooding, evacuations, fresh quotes)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** ----------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, MARCH 31 BOCHUM, Germany - Deutsche Bundesbank executive board member Andreas Dombret to speak about German savings banks. BRUSSELS - ECB Executive Board Member Benoit Coeure gives a presentation followed by a discussion and Q&A at Bruegel in Brussels - 1000 GMT BOLOGNA, Italy - ECB Supervisory Board Member Ignazio Angeloni speaks at a conference in Bologna - 1050 GMT. M