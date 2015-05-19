May 19 Sunrise Communications Group AG :

* Q1 increase in revenue by 5.3 pct y-o-y to 489 million Swiss francs ($528.02 million)

* Q1 net loss amounts to 12 million francs, consequently IFRS reported net loss is at 167 million francs

* Q1 growth in adjusted EBITDA by 4.7 pct y-o-y to 138 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9261 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)