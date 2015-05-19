May 19 Semperit Holding AG :

* Q1 consolidated revenue rose by 2.1 pct to 217.5 million euros ($246.04 million) from 212.9 million euros in previous year

* Confirms its targeted EBITDA ranging between 12 pct and 15 pct and an EBIT margin between 8 pct and 11 pct for FY 2015

* Q1 EBIT improved by 8.3 pct from 18.6 million euros to 20.1 million euros

* CAPEX of approximately 75 million euros is planned for 2015