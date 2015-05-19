May 19 Elektrobit Oyj :

* Elektrobit sells its Automotive Business to Continental AG for a purchase price of 600 million euros ($678.66 million)

* Expects that transaction has a non-recurring positive effect of approximately 530 million euros on net profit and approximately 575 million euros positive effect on net cash flow in year 2015

* Cancels ongoing demerger process, and it will continue to carry on Wireless business within existing Elektrobit Corporation

* Will change its name to Bittium Corporation, as Elektrobit brand will be included as a part of transaction

* Will continue listing on Nasdaq Helsinki with the new name

* Expects that in 2015 from continuing operations net sales will grow and operating profit will be at same level or higher than in previous year for Wireless Business Segment (net sales of 53.0 million euros and operating profit of 1.0 million euros in 2014)

* The previous outlook for EB given on May 7, 2015 including the Automotive Business Segment was: For the year 2015 EB expects that the net sales and operating result will grow from the previous year (net sales of 224.1 million euros and operating profit of 16.8 million euros, in 2014). Net sales growth rate in 2015 is expected to be higher than in the previous year (net sales growth of 12.5 pct, 2014)

