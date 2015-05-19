BRIEF-Da An Gene Co., Ltd. of Sun Yat-sen University unit to set up capital management JV
March 31 Da An Gene Co., Ltd. of Sun Yat-sen University:
May 19 Roche Holding
* Roche says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) waiver for the cobas Strep A test for use on the cobas Liat System Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Newsroom)
March 31 Da An Gene Co., Ltd. of Sun Yat-sen University:
March 31 Da An Gene Co., Ltd. of Sun Yat-sen University: