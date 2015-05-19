BRIEF-Da An Gene Co., Ltd. of Sun Yat-sen University unit to set up capital management JV
March 31 Da An Gene Co., Ltd. of Sun Yat-sen University:
May 19 Esperite NV :
* Has reached its milestones in volume of sales, presales and schedule of development and launch of new products
* Economic circumstances have improved over past months and esperite is confident that incremental revenues forecasted for its multiproduct strategy will outgrow market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Da An Gene Co., Ltd. of Sun Yat-sen University:
March 31 Da An Gene Co., Ltd. of Sun Yat-sen University: