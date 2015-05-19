May 19 Openlimit Holding AG :

* FY 2015 outlook remains unchanged

* Sales increase in the first three months of 2015 by 18 pct to 1.36 million euros (value 3-months 2014: 1.16 million euros)

* Q1 EBIT improved by 22 pct from -0.46 million euros to -0.36 million euros

* Q1 net loss narrows from 0.55 million euros year ago to 0.51 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 sales growth in the high single-digit percentage range and an extension of the profitability to a limited extent