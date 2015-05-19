May 19 Diaxonhit SA :

* Grants Felicitex a global exclusive license of a series of lead-stage anti-cancer compounds against quiescent cancer cells

* Felicitex has paid an up-front fee and is responsible for annual licensing payments

* Felicitex to pay future milestone payments as product covered by licensing agreement reaches specific development milestones and royalty payments if and when product is marketed