Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 19 Noemalife SpA :
* Unit Medasys wins tender of hospital Bois de l'Abbaye e de Hesbaye (CHBAH) Seraing in Belgium for the value of almost 1.4 million euros ($1.58 million)
* Unit to distribute DxCare for electronic management of clinical records Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8841 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order