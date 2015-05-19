May 19 Noemalife SpA :

* Unit Medasys wins tender of hospital Bois de l'Abbaye e de Hesbaye (CHBAH) Seraing in Belgium for the value of almost 1.4 million euros ($1.58 million)

* Unit to distribute DxCare for electronic management of clinical records