* Hans Werner Aufrecht, founder and chairman of supervisory board of HWA AG, has substantially expanded his shareholding in company from 28 pct to approximately 40 pct

* Shares were sold by Toto Wolff, who acquired a 49 pct shareholding in 2006 and acted as vice chairman of supervisory board until 2013

* Purchase price of shares was 18.00 euros