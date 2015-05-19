Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 19 Coheris SA :
* Signs partnership with Trax Image Recognition
* CRM Coheris Merch and Trax Image Recognition to allow users of CRM Coheris Merch to identify products on shelves much faster than by performing a manual check or by scanning product barcodes Source text: bit.ly/1Lg8WYq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order