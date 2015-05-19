BRIEF-Sichuan XunYou Network Technology to pay cash div 0.3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
March 31 Sichuan XunYou Network Technology Co Ltd :
May 19 Odeon Film AG :
* Q1 net result down versus previous year by around 0.4 million euros to -0.7 million euros (-$782,250)
* For current 2015 expects slightly higher revenues, slight increase in overall performance and a positive group EBIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Sichuan XunYou Network Technology Co Ltd :
March 31 Zhongxin Information Development Inc Ltd Shanghai :