May 19 Odeon Film AG :

* Q1 net result down versus previous year by around 0.4 million euros to -0.7 million euros (-$782,250)

* For current 2015 expects slightly higher revenues, slight increase in overall performance and a positive group EBIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)