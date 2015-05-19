May 19 Going Public Media AG

* Q1 sales of about 810 thousand euros ($905,823.00)(previous year: approx. 800 thousand euros) slightly higher than the previous year, net result at -114 thousand euros (previous year -66 thousand euros)

* Q1 EBITDA-base -52,000 euros (last year: -50,000 euros)

* Sees in 2015 revenue growth and improved earnings