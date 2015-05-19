BRIEF-Unizo holdings subsidiaries to acquire properties
* Says subsidiary UNIZO Real Estate DC Seven, LLC will acquire a trust beneficiary rights of Washington-based property from Limited Liability Company
May 19 Kwg Kommunale Wohnen Ag
* Q1 revenues 10.7 million euros ($11.98 million)(1-3 / 2014: 17.1 million euros)
* Q1 profit after tax down 14 percent at 2.1 million euros
* Q1 FFO I (excluding sales) at 2.6 million euros versus 1.9 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
