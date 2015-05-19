BRIEF-Unizo holdings subsidiaries to acquire properties
* Says subsidiary UNIZO Real Estate DC Seven, LLC will acquire a trust beneficiary rights of Washington-based property from Limited Liability Company
May 19 Oestjydsk Bank A/S :
* Q1 net interest income 26.0 million Danish crowns ($3.91 million) versus 41.5 million crowns year ago
* Q1 loan losses 68.4 million crowns versus 18.1 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net income 7.0 million crowns versus 7.8 million crowns year ago
* Maintains 2015 outlook
* Still sees 2015 profit before value adjustments and writedowns of around 130 million to 145 million crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6560 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says subsidiary UNIZO Real Estate DC Seven, LLC will acquire a trust beneficiary rights of Washington-based property from Limited Liability Company
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03312017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 05:00 pm: Government to release February infrastructure output data in New Delhi. 05:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchang