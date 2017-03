May 19 Evraz

* Will supply 2,000 tonnes of high quality 54 E1 rails for the SkyPark Terminal at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, a gateway to Kuala Lumpur city

* Rails will be produced at Evraz West-Siberian steel plant (Evraz ZSMK) and will be shipped to Malaysia by end of Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1Fwtg9c) Further company coverage: