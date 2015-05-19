UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 19 Sca Ab
* SCA comments on reports in Swedish media regarding the joint venture Productos Familia S.A.
* Says Colombian competition authority is conducting an anti-trust inquiry that includes the company Productos Familia S.A.
*Says has assessed that ongoing inquiries will not have a material financial impact
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.