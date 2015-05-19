May 19 Travelmarket A/S :

* Will be deleted from Nasdaq First North as of July 6, 2015

* Last day of trading on First North will be July 3

* Proposes that shareholders sell back their shares to the company at 7.80 Danish crowns ($1.17), corresponding to premium of 50 percent when compared to market price from April 24, when the decision on delisting was made

