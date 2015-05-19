Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 19 Easy Software AG :
* Sales revenue within Easy Group at end of Q1 2015 is above that of previous year
* Backlog of orders as of March 31, amounts to 4.1 million euros ($4.56 million) compared to previous year's figure of about 4.4 million euros
* At group level, loss of full consolidation of Otris Software AG effective May 1 will result in a decrease in FY 2015 sales of about 5 pct compared to previous year
* Deconsolidation will, however, have a positive effect for earnings in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8985 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order