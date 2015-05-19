BRIEF-Da An Gene Co., Ltd. of Sun Yat-sen University scraps selling bioengineering unit
March 31 Da An Gene Co., Ltd. of Sun Yat-sen University:
May 19 Zeltia SA :
* Says to issue 17 million euros ($19 million) in bonds
* Bonds of 12-month maturity, fixed interest of 4.75 percent will be sold to one Spanish investor in a private placement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Da An Gene Co., Ltd. of Sun Yat-sen University:
March 31 Da An Gene Co., Ltd. of Sun Yat-sen University :