UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 20 Scottish Salmon Company Plc :
* Q1 revenue £27.3 million versus £27.7 million year ago
* Q1 EBITDA £6.6 million versus £6.0 million year ago
* Q1 harvest volume 6,261 tonnes versus 6,004 tonnes year ago
* Preparatory work is currently underway for two new sites, to be stocked in Autumn 2015, providing additional consent of 4,000 tonnes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.