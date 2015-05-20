May 20 Evolva Holding SA :

* Neil Goldsmith, CEO of Evolva, has exercised options that he held to acquire 3.8 million new Evolva shares

* As a result of this transaction, Goldsmith's shareholding in Evolva has more than doubled to around 2.9 million shares, or 0.9 pct of company's share capital

* Transaction provided 1.2 million Swiss francs ($1.28 million) in net proceeds to Evolva Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9364 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)