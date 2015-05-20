BRIEF-Merit Medical says public offering of 4.50 mln shares priced at $28.25/shr
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 20 Evolva Holding SA :
* Neil Goldsmith, CEO of Evolva, has exercised options that he held to acquire 3.8 million new Evolva shares
* As a result of this transaction, Goldsmith's shareholding in Evolva has more than doubled to around 2.9 million shares, or 0.9 pct of company's share capital
* Transaction provided 1.2 million Swiss francs ($1.28 million) in net proceeds to Evolva Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9364 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, March 23 Scientists have found a way to power an experimental kind of electronic skin using solar energy in a further step towards the development of prosthetic limbs or robots with a sense of touch.