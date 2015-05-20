PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 20 Partners Group Holding AG :
* Raises over $850 million for senior secured debt investments
* Has raised in excess of $850 million for investments on behalf of its clients in corporate senior secured loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.