May 20 Catella AB :

* Says a consortium of four Danish pension funds on May 19 acquired largest portfolio of modern prime logistics properties in Nordics

* The acquiring consortium, consists of the Medical Doctors' Pension Fund (Lægernes Pensionskasse), the Danish Pension Fund for Engineers (DIP) and the Pension Fund for Danish Lawyers and Economists (JØP) as well as PFA Pension

* Catella Sweden, Roschier, Bech Bruun, E&Y and KPMG Acor Tax have been engaged as advisors by the consortium

* Says combined transaction value amounts to about 650 million euros ($723.65 million) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8982 euros)