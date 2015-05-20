BRIEF-Merit Medical says public offering of 4.50 mln shares priced at $28.25/shr
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 20 Zealand Pharma A/S :
* Zealand starts clinical development of a multiple-dose version of its stable glucagon analogue, ZP4207
* Says results of a phase Ib multiple-dose study of ZP4207 are expected in H2 2015
* Grant will be paid in three installments with $600,000 to be received upfront and rest in H1 of 2016
* Says grant does not change financial guidance for 2015
* Says supported by $1.8 million grant from Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust
* Says ongoing clinical development program with ZP4207 as a single-use rescue pen for treatment of severe hypoglycemia events in diabetes patients on insulin treatment continues on track
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
LONDON, March 23 Scientists have found a way to power an experimental kind of electronic skin using solar energy in a further step towards the development of prosthetic limbs or robots with a sense of touch.