S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
May 20 Cleantech Invest Oyj :
* Says Cleantech Invest Swap SPV 1 AB, a Swedish holding company founded by Cleantech Invest Plc, has made an equity investment of 4.2 million euros into Swap.com (Netcycler Oy)
* Says Cleantech Invest owns 20 pct of holding company and effective fully diluted ownership of Cleantech Invest Plc in Swap.com increases from 5.6 pct to 8.0 pct after investment
* Says Cleantech Invest Plc and its affiliated companies own a total of 22.9 pct of Swap.com after transaction
* Says Cleantech Invest will receive a fee in total of 220,000 euros
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.