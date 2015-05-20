May 20 Faroe Petroleum Plc

* Bister Exploration well 6407/8-7 spudded on 27 April 2015 and reached total vertical depth of 2,990 metres below sea level in åre jurassic formation.

* Bister well was operated by Statoil (35%) will now be plugged and abandoned as planned. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: