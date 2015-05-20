May 20 Bank Of Georgia Holdings Plc :

* Profit of GEL 62.3 mln (us$ 28.0mln/gbp 18.9mln), up 16.2 pct y-o-y and down 6.2 pct q-o-q

* Cost to income ratio improved to 36.8 pct; ex-privatbank it was 35.0 pct (1Q14: 41.5 pct; 4Q14: 38.4 pct)

* Banking net interest margin was 7.8 pct; without privatbank effect ("ex-privatbank") NIM was 7.3 pct (-20 bps y-o-y; -40 bps q-o-q)

* Banking revenue was GEL 177.5mln; ex-privatbank it was gel 158.1mln (up 32.6 pct y-o-y; up 2.7 pct q-o-q)

* Banking profit increased to GEL 58.8mln; ex-privatbank it was GEL 57.7mln (up 24.6 pct y-o-y; down 11.3 pct q-o-q)

* Earnings per share ("eps") of GEL 1.63 (us$ 0.73 per share/gbp 0.49 per share), up 7.9 pct y-o-y and down 10.4 pct q-o-q

* Total assets increased to GEL 9,030.1mln, up 36.4 pct

* Net loan book increased to GEL 5,248.6mln; ex-privatbankit was GEL 4,958.6 (up 40.3 pct y-o-y; up 11.7 pct q-o-q)