May 20 Kingspan Group Plc :

* Consent agreement requires disposal by Kingspan of insulated metal panel facility at Hamilton Ontario within agreed time period following completion of acquisition

* Canadian competition approval obtained for acquisition of Vicwest building products

* Reached consent agreement with Canadian Competition Bureau in relation to acquisition by Kingspan of Vicwest Building Products

* Transaction is now expected to complete imminently