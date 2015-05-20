S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
May 20 Vardia Insurance Group ASA
* Aakvik Holding AS, company controlled by Vardia Board Member, Nils Aakvik, sold 442,866 shares in Vardia Insurance Group at 1.4664 Norwegian crowns per share
* Says 19 May BPR Invest AS, company controlled by Rune Olsen Arneberg, Børge Leknes and Pål Lauvrak sold 600 000 shares in Vardia Insurance Group for 1.3045 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.