May 20 Vardia Insurance Group ASA

* Aakvik Holding AS, company controlled by Vardia Board Member, Nils Aakvik, sold 442,866 shares in Vardia Insurance Group at 1.4664 Norwegian crowns per share

* Says 19 May BPR Invest AS, company controlled by Rune Olsen Arneberg, Børge Leknes and Pål Lauvrak sold 600 000 shares in Vardia Insurance Group for 1.3045 crowns per share