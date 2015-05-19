UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 19 Banvit :
* Q1 net loss of 25.8 million lira ($9.92 million) versus profit of 804,897 lira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 503.1 million lira versus 450.1 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6002 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.