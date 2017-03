May 19 Altarea SCA :

* Partners with Groupe Imestia on building project in Bezons, France

* First buildings scheduled for completion in 2020

* Project comprises 700 homes and 20,000 square metres of shopping and entertainment on nearly 65,000 square metres in total

