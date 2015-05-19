UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 19 Montagne Et Neige Developpement SA :
* Reports FY revenue of 61.3 million euros ($68.29 million) versus 50.8 million euros a year ago
* 2014/2015 second half revenues amounted to 41.44 million euros, up 9.5 percent compared with previous year Source text: bit.ly/1EhqJZm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.