May 19 Stentys SA :

* First clinical experience with Xposition shows 100 pct implantation success, confirms ease of use

* Study enrolled 25 patients and demonstrated 100 pct technical and angiographic success rates without longitudinal geographical miss on quantitative coronary angiography (QCA)

* Stent strut malapposition as assessed by optical coherence tomography (OCT) was very low (0.6 pct) at end of procedure

