BRIEF-Da An Gene Co., Ltd. of Sun Yat-sen University scraps selling bioengineering unit
March 31 Da An Gene Co., Ltd. of Sun Yat-sen University:
May 19 Ipsen SA :
* Ipsen strengthens its presence in the oncology field with the acquisition of Octreopharm Sciences, a company developing innovative radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of neuroendocrine tumours
* Octreopharm's shareholders are eligible to receive up to a total of about 50 million euros ($56 million) for purchase of 100 percent of company's shares
