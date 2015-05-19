May 19 Ipsen SA :

* Ipsen strengthens its presence in the oncology field with the acquisition of Octreopharm Sciences, a company developing innovative radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of neuroendocrine tumours

* Octreopharm's shareholders are eligible to receive up to a total of about 50 million euros ($56 million) for purchase of 100 percent of company's shares

