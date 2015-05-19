May 19 Deinove SA :

* Deinove and Avril take major step forward in their research and development project

* Says first key step of COLOR2B project, carried out in cooperation with Avril Group, has been successfully completed

* Says this phase consisted, for Deinove, of screening its 6,000-bacteria bank of Deinococci and other genera to identify 20 strains capable of producing useful molecules

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)