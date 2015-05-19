May 19 Asia Resource Minerals Plc
* Update re suspension of trading in Pt Berau
* Notes that trading in listed shares of Pt Berau continue
to remain suspended
* Since May 5, Pt Berau has continued dialogue with
Indonesian Financial Services Authority and Indonesian Stock
Exchange
* Retains a reasonable expectation of a prompt return to
normalcy
* Talks intended to eliminate uncertainty or confusion
regarding EGM of members of Pt Berau held on Thursday April 30
2015
* Amir Sambodo purports to continue to remain in his
position as President Director of Pt Berau Group
* Group production of coal presently continues to proceed as
normal.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: