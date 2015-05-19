May 19 Asia Resource Minerals Plc

* Update re suspension of trading in Pt Berau

* Notes that trading in listed shares of Pt Berau continue to remain suspended

* Since May 5, Pt Berau has continued dialogue with Indonesian Financial Services Authority and Indonesian Stock Exchange

* Retains a reasonable expectation of a prompt return to normalcy

* Talks intended to eliminate uncertainty or confusion regarding EGM of members of Pt Berau held on Thursday April 30 2015

* Amir Sambodo purports to continue to remain in his position as President Director of Pt Berau Group

* Group production of coal presently continues to proceed as normal. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: